The Blues may have won the Brisbane Global Tens tournament last night, but it was Carlos Spencer who stole the show for at least one fan.



Gearing up for his old franchise, Spencer, 42, donned the blue jersey for the first time since 2005 after he left for England.



Spencer rose to super stardom in the 1990s, when he amazed rugby fans with his dazzling - and at times, outrageous - playing style.



One of his more memorable off-field moments – for many fans at least - came from a now almost iconic television advertisement for Toffee Pops.



The ad, which first aired in 1999, portrays a woman eating Toffee Pops while the hunky first five walks towards her wearing nothing but a white bathrobe and boxer shorts.

Her partner – slightly less ripped than Spencer – then appears before the woman reaches for another tasty treat.