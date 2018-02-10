The Blues may have won the Brisbane Global Tens tournament last night, but it was Carlos Spencer who stole the show for at least one fan.
Gearing up for his old franchise, Spencer, 42, donned the blue jersey for the first time since 2005 after he left for England.
Spencer rose to super stardom in the 1990s, when he amazed rugby fans with his dazzling - and at times, outrageous - playing style.
One of his more memorable off-field moments – for many fans at least - came from a now almost iconic television advertisement for Toffee Pops.
The ad, which first aired in 1999, portrays a woman eating Toffee Pops while the hunky first five walks towards her wearing nothing but a white bathrobe and boxer shorts.
Her partner – slightly less ripped than Spencer – then appears before the woman reaches for another tasty treat.
It ends as Spencer arrives near the woman and takes off his robe and goes to a screen saying, "Melt into a Toffee Pop moment".
And for a Blues fan this weekend – who was given the opportunity to walk on the field and grab a photo with Spencer – it was a moment he wasn't going to miss.
With a packet of Toffee Pops in hand, Tino Manino graced the field and asked Spencer to pose for a photo with the biscuits.
While on one knee, the former All Black posed with the chocolate biscuits - holding the packet with one in his mouth - recreating a throwback to the "world famous in New Zealand" advertisement from 1999.
Manino was chuffed afterwards, posting the photo on Facebook with the words: "Blues won the Brisbane Tens, I got to go on the field and gave King Carlos a packet of Toffee Pops and asked him to pose; Los u still got it".