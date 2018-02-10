If nothing else, the Brisbane Global Tens offers the chance to expose young talent.

The absence of All Blacks and many other leading Super Rugby stars means this tournament will always struggle to capture mass interest. Crowds across the two days have been poor, and after two editions, speculation continues about whether this event will see out its four-year contract or possibly move to New Zealand.

Regardless of where it ends up, look no further than Blues wing Caleb Clarke, Hurricanes prop Alex Fidow and Highlanders finisher Josh McKay as examples of those who benefit from exposure on such a stage.

Clarke, the son of former All Blacks midfielder Eroni, thrived for the Blues. After making his debut for the New Zealand sevens team, playing in tournaments in Sydney and Hamilton, Clarke is growing in confidence after limited chances with Auckland in last year's provincial campaign.

The way Clarke regularly backed his pace and finishing to grab five tries, including a hat-trick against the Rebels, it is hard to believe he is still 18.

With Melani Nanai, Matt Duffie, Rieko Ioane and George Moala all options on the wing for the Blues, initially at least Clarke may not enjoy much game-time in this year's Super Rugby.

His time will come, but after stepping up in Brisbane, he is doing all he can to state his case to Tana Umaga.

Likewise Fidow, the big Hurricanes tighthead. Not content to let the backs take all the glory, Fidow grabbed a double in the Hurricanes' final pool victory over the Brumbies and impressed elsewhere, too.

Known as one of the 'Bruise Brothers' in conjunction with rookie All Blacks hooker Asafo Aumua, Fidow is another to make the most of his chances at Suncorp Stadium.

Whether scrummaging, tackling, carrying the ball in one hand on the edge or offloading, the 20-year-old prospect has all the skills and should only mature more into his game. His blond top is certainly hard to miss.

Stuck behind Jeff Toomaga-Allen at the Hurricanes, these occasions provide valuable experience for Fidow and other emerging stars.

Between Ben Smith, Waisake Naholo and Tevita Li, the Highlanders are well served in the back three. But they have again recruited well this year. Canterbury finisher Josh McKay and Counties Manukau's Tevita Nabura were two of the Highlanders' best performers, despite being bundled out in the pool stages after a shock loss to French club Pau.

McKay, in particular, with his weaving runs and genuine pace, made frequent breaks, while Nabura roamed the touchline and finished several movements.

The defending champion Chiefs were knocked out in controversial fashion by local favourites the Reds.

Two contentious calls, one in which Angus Blyth's boot clearly touched the sideline, propelled the Reds into the semifinals.

The Blues, Crusaders and Hurricanes also progressed but the tournament crowned a new champion late last night.