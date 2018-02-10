The Blues and Hurricanes will meet in the Brisbane Global Tens final.

The Blues took care of the Reds 22-10, while the Hurricanes upset the highly-fancied Crusaders 14-10, with livewire halfback Jamie Booth scoring two tries.

It represents a dramatic turnaround from the Hurricanes who were thrashed 22-0 in their opening match by the Crusaders.

Chiefs dumped out

The defending champion Chiefs have been dumped out of the Tens in controversial fashion.

The Reds, who made the knockout rounds on points' differential after one win from three games, trumped the Chiefs 19-7 in the first elimination match to hand Colin Cooper's men their first loss of the tournament.

Locked 7-7 at half time, the Reds scored two controversial tries – the first given by the television match official when it looked like the ball had been lost. The second was much worse. Despite Angus Blyth's boot clearly touching the sideline after tackles from Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi and Mitch Karpik, officials decided not to check the footage, instead awarding the try.

The Reds have been a different team on day two, coming out at home to defeat the Panasonic Wild Knights to sneak into the playoffs.

Their win over Chiefs was the first Australian victory against a Kiwi team here, and astonishingly the first since the Rebels beat the Chiefs in last year's opening Tens match.

The Reds now meet the unbeaten Blues in their semifinal, and the tournament will have a new champion.

Clarke shines for Blues

Teenage talent Caleb Clarke bagged a hat-trick as the Blues continued their unbeaten march into the Brisbane Global Tens knockout rounds.

Clarke, who recently made his New Zealand sevens debut, took his tournament tally to five tries as the Blues eliminated the Rebels 29-7, their third comfortable win.

Tana Umaga's men battled the 33 degree heat but are now likely to be rewarded with a match off as one of the top two qualifiers.

Six teams – the top two from each pool – progress to the knockout rounds. Four then contest the first stage of the knockouts, with the two best going straight to the semifinals.

In day two's opening match, the Reds sparked something of a revival after losing both games yesterday by thrashing the Panasonic Wild Knights 38-7 to advance to the knockout rounds on points' differential.

Highlanders upset

Conrad Smith's French club Pau pulled off the upset of the tournament to dump out the Highlanders.

Pau looked out of their depth on day one, losing heavily to the Waratahs and Chiefs, but it was a different team that turned up in Sunday's heat.

Claiming the Highlanders' scalp restored some respect, and will be one former All Blacks prop Carl Hayman will especially enjoy.

The Highlanders came from behind to beat the Waratahs and almost snatch victory over the Chiefs but, this time, the 17-0 at half time deficit proved too much, going down 22-7.

