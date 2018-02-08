A rugby match in Georgia's top division had to be stopped for over a minute on Sunday as literally every player on the pitch - and even some match officials - got involved in an all-in brawl on the field.

What started as a bit of push and shove between players from Georgian clubs Kharebi and Armazi in the match in Rustavi, in the southeast of the country, escalated rather quickly and eventually every player, and some team officials got in on the action.

Reserves and supporters rushed to the fence to scream at players to stop, with one sub even attempting to get on the field to get in the action.

Armazi won the game 22-17.

The Georgian Rugby Union are yet to respond to the fight.

The national team, nicknamed the Lelos, are currently ranked 12th in the world.

They were drawn in Pool D of the 2019 World Cup, with the Wallabies, Wales, Fiji and Uruguay.

