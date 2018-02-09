The Eden Park dressing room where the All Blacks go to strip off their muddy kit after a big match is being converted into something much more romantic.

Sports-mad couples can now tie the knot in a dressing room at the hallowed turf - used by teams including the All Blacks and Black Caps – dubbed the Change Room Chapel.

And it's much more than sweaty towels and smelly rugby boots. The chapel can be themed and decked out with flowers or jerseys of the teams that play at Eden Park.

The bride and groom also have access to the field for their wedding photos.

Advertisement

A basic package carried a price tag of $795 plus GST. It included access to the changing rooms and turf, conducting the ceremony, champagne for the newlyweds and a personalised Change Room Chapel wedding certificate.

While the iconic spot has hosted weddings before, the chapel was a new venture.

Bride Han-Ting (Karen) Liu says having her wedding photos at Eden Park was "amazing". Photo/Supplied

Among couples to have included Eden Park as part of their big day were Han-Ting (Karen) Liu and Weipeng (Michael) Liu.

The Auckland-based newlyweds had their wedding photos taken at the stadium about three weeks ago after a church ceremony.

Han-Ting, a school teacher, described the experience as "amazing" and "unbelievable", and said workmates who had seen her wedding photos were blown away.

"We have seen [Eden Park] on TV but we never thought we would step on the field," she said.

"We were truly blessed and it was definitely an unforgettable experience for all of us who visited the venue."

Recently, venue management allowed a rugby-mad couple to use the ground's big screen to reveal the gender of their first baby to family.

Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner said the new chapel offered a wedding experience "unmatched" in New Zealand.

"For many, sport is a religion and to combine memorable sporting moments with a couple's special day at New Zealand's national stadium will guarantee a truly unique wedding day."

Sautner said Eden Park was expecting bookings from both locals and overseas visitors.

Valentine's Day and the anniversaries of the All Blacks Rugby World Cup victories at Eden Park in 1987 and 2011, were still available for wedding bookings.

Bookings can be made by emailing info@edenpark.co.nz

It's more than just rugby

In recent months Eden Park has entered into other revenue-generating ventures.

Zip line

New Zealand Herald journalist Tess Nichol testing out the Eden Park zip line. Photo/Jason Oxenham

Eden Park has become much more than a footy field over the years.

An adrenalin-pumping zip line was installed at the stadium in December 2017.

The 35m high zip line, which runs across the length of the stadium, was open to locals for one night, free of charge, in December.

Eden Park Trust and Total Property Services, who started the initiative, are discussing which days to run the activity before international and national fixtures at the venue. The cost is yet to be decided.

Golf course

All Black Israel Dagg swaps rugby balls for golf clubs at Eden Park. Photo/Greg Bowker

Golfers got a chance to tee off at Eden Park last year when the stadium was converted into a nine-hole golf course.

The ASB G9 ran for eight days in November, giving punters the chance to tee off from elevated platforms in the stands, including off the top of the west stand through the famous rugby posts.

A round cost $98 per person.

Grand tour

Eden Park also runs behind the scene tours of the stadium twice a day, every weekday.

The 75-minute tour of the venue features the players' tunnel, changing rooms and coaches' box.

The tour costs $23 per adult and $12 for a child.