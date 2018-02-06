CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Warren Gatland rewarded Wales for crushing Scotland 34-7 by naming the same side to play England at Twickenham in Six Nations rugby on Saturday.

The only change on Tuesday was in the reserves, where George North was recalled to cover the wings, fullback, and midfield.

Following a knee injury, North missed the opening match of the tournament last weekend to get more game time with his Northampton club. Back with Wales, he couldn't bump out Josh Adams, who received his first cap against Scotland.

"We're happy with Josh Adams' debut," Wales coach Gatland said. "If we're going to find out about a player at the next level, we're going to find out about Josh this weekend."

Another British Lions back like North, Liam Williams, came back from injury to train with the squad this week, but with only one game in 12 weeks, he was released back to his Saracens club to up his match fitness.

Gatland has two championship wins against England at Twickenham, plus at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, and he said his team has nothing to fear if it goes there with confidence and self-belief.

"We trained against England (in scrums) in the autumn and that was good," he said. "It's about being prepared to play at a high intensity. Play with composure and patience and that's the key. Not being intimidated by the Twickenham factor at all. There are a lot of guys in this squad who will go there with a lot of confidence."

Wales feature 10 Scarlets in the run-on side, and two more in the reserves.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, Josh Adams, Scott Williams, Hadleigh Parkes, Steff Evans, Rhys Patchell, Gareth Davies; Ross Moriarty, Josh Navidi, Aaron Shingler, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Cory Hill, Samson Lee, Ken Owens, Rob Evans. Reserves: Elliot Dee, Wyn Jones, Tomas Francis, Bradley Davies, Justin Tipuric, Aled Davies, Gareth Anscombe, George North.