Auckland schoolboy sensation Christian Tuipulotu has some big decisions to make come the end of the year.

The 16-year-old St Paul's College head boy has flourished in both rugby union and rugby league, catching the eyes of many scouts throughout the NRL and Super Rugby.

It appears that league is the code currently winning the race to secure Tuipulotu's long-term future.

The teenager signed a three-year deal with the Warriors at the age of just 13, and has since gone on to captain the New Zealand under-16 league side.

However, he has been invited to train with the Blues, allowing him to keep his options open should he decide to switch to union.

All the while, Tuipulotu is kept busy with his studies, proving his worth in the classroom as well as the footy field.

He has already secured 56 NCEA level three credits, leaving him just four shy of achieving level three with an excellence endorsement.

The battle between cross-code clubs to sign the gifted youngster is easily comparable to the highly-publicized battle between the Warriors and New Zealand Rugby to secure the services of 18-year-old Etene Nanai-Seturo.

Similarly to Tuipulotu, Nanai-Seturo signed a five-year deal with the Warriors at the age of 15.

However, Nanai-Seturo turned out for the New Zealand Sevens side at both the Sydney Sevens and the Hamilton Sevens over the past fortnight while still under contract with the Warriors, forcing the Penrose-based NRL club to take legal action.

Despite the media frenzy sparked by Nanai-Seturo's unique situation, Tuipulotu is confident his tug-of-war battle between league and union will be handled much more professionally.

"I have awesome support in my family and my school which I lean on a lot before making any decisions, so I'm lucky in that respect," he told Fairfax.

Tuipulotu has plans to study accounting once he leaves St Paul's, but is yet to commit professionally to either sport.

"My dad always said rugby league is a part-time job, academics is with you forever so I will be pursuing that avenue before anything else," he said.

"I'm going to keep all my options open at this point."

"My Warriors contract is up this year and I have been fielding interest from other NRL clubs and that. I'm just keeping all avenues open right now."

St Paul's sport coordinator Dave McDermott told Fairfax that given how talented Tuipulotu is, he will have a plethora of options available to him at the conclusion of his schooling career.

"No doubt he is one of the hottest young prospects coming through New Zealand schools rugby," he said.

"Post school, I'd say he'll end up having a lot of franchises from both codes trying to sign him up."

The Warriors are one of those franchises chasing Tuipulotu's signature, and the club's spokesperson Richard Becht was well aware of the schoolboy's ability.

"Christian and his family are aware of our desire to assist with his development to achieve his undoubted potential in rugby league," he said.

"We look forward to working with him and the many other talented young men we have in our ranks."