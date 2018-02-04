ROME (AP) — England scrum-half Ben Youngs could miss the rest of the Six Nations after injuring his knee during his team's 46-15 win against Italy.

Immediately after the match on Sunday, England coach Eddie Jones said: "It looks like a ligament injury. It's too early to make any prediction."

The severity of the injury will become clearer on Monday after further tests but Youngs' tournament could be over before it even really began.

Less than 10 minutes after overtaking Matt Dawson's record of 55 starts for an England scrum-half, Youngs appeared to trap his left leg in a ruck and was left writhing in agony.

He received several minutes of treatment before being taken off on a stretcher on a golf cart to sympathetic applause from more than 61,000 fans at the Stadio Olimpico.

Jones admits Youngs is almost certainly out of England's next match, against Wales on Saturday. England is bidding for a record third straight outright Six Nations title.

The Leicester player was replaced by Danny Care, who became England's joint most-capped scrum half with Dawson on 77 caps.