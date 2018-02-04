Kiwi Thomas Waldrom has confirmed he will be leaving Exeter Chiefs at the end of the current season.

The 34-year-old has decided to move back to New Zealand after 92 appearances for Exeter.

"It's the right time for me to go," Waldrom told the club website.

"It's been a hard decision to come to, but deep down I know it's the right decision.

"My wife has followed my around England for a good eight years now, when it was only supposed to be two at the start!"

Waldrom moved to Exeter from Leicester Tigers in 2014 and helped the Chiefs win the Premiership title last season.

"The Chiefs will always be a big part of my life and I'll definitely come back and visit in the future.

"It's a great place to come and play rugby and I would recommend coming here to anyone who asked."

Waldrom made 56 Super Rugby appearances for the Hurricanes and Crusaders before signing for Leicester in England.

