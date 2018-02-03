Former Crusaders star Nemani Nadolo has taken to Twitter to express his frustrations about racism in rugby.

Nadolo, who plays for French Top 14 club Montpellier, described a recent experience with a fan where he claims he was called a monkey.

"I'm out in Montpellier with my family who came from overseas to c [sic] me," Nadolo said on Twitter.

"[One] supporter who is drunk said to me 'not bad for a monkey to win the game for MHR in Clermont'. Now he was drunk but wow."

Advertisement

The Fijian winger said racism in rugby hasn't changed.

"The worst thing is they attack you when u out having a good time with your family!" he said.

"Only problem is they are gutless. I thank the lord for patience.



"Just saying Racism in rugby is still the same.. you have people degrading peoples race, sex and religion.. I would no [sic] I just copped it 20 mins ago."

Nadolo played 40 matches for the Crusaders and was the top try scorer in the 2014 Super Rugby season.

Don’t no how to take it cause I don’t speak French.. I’m out in Montpellier with my family who came from overseas to c me. 1 supporter who is drunk said to me “ not bad for a monkey to win the game for MHR in Clermont”. Now he was drunk but wow . 😒 #really — nemzy (@nemani_nadolo) February 3, 2018

FUCK IM OVER RACISM.. the worst thing is they attack you when u out having a good time with your family!. 👋🏻. Only problem is they are gutless. I thank the lord for patience... FUCK!! — nemzy (@nemani_nadolo) February 3, 2018

Just saying Racism in rugby is still the same.. you have people degrading peoples race, sex and religion.. I would no I just copped it 20 mins ago!!. #fuckRacissiom — nemzy (@nemani_nadolo) February 3, 2018

To get the day's top sports stories in your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here