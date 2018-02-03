Highly rated teenage prospect Etene Nanai-Seturo has shown why he is such an exciting talent.

Nanai-Seturo is at the centre of a dispute between the Warriors and New Zealand Rugby over his services.

The 18-year-old is in action for New Zealand at the Hamilton sevens, where he helped his side to a 57-7 thumping of France in their opening match.

Late in the match, Nanai-Seturo found himself on a break with two other teammates against just one French defender.

After appearing to have butchered an easy pass to a teammate, Nanai-Seturo instead bulldosed his way through the would be tackler and threw the French player to the ground on his way to an easy try.

It was a glimpse into why there is such an intense feud over the teenager's services.

Etene Nanai-Seturo of New Zealand runs away to score a try against France. Photo / Getty Images

