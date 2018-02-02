ROME (AP) — England's injury problems have cleared up ahead of the opening match of its Six Nations rugby title defense, with Mike Brown, Ben Te'o, Chris Robshaw and Maro Itoje all fit to start against Italy in Rome on Sunday.

England coach Eddie Jones said in the build-up to the tournament his team wasn't the favorite because of its long list of absentees through injury and suspension.

No. 8s Billy Vunipola and Nathan Hughes are out injured and flanker James Haskell is suspended, but Jones was still able to pick a very strong side captained by Dylan Hartley.

Chris Robshaw has recovered from a back injury and will start at openside flanker, while Brown is OK after blurred vision to start at fullback, and Itoje is over a minor hip problem to form a second-row partnership with Joe Launchbury. That pushes Courtney Lawes from lock to blindside flanker.

Advertisement

Te'o, who hasn't played for England in a year, has been out since October with an ankle injury but has recovered to start at outside center ahead of Jonathan Joseph and alongside Owen Farrell in midfield.

Winger Jack Nowell is on the bench after an ankle injury, alongside uncapped prop Alec Hepburn.

"Our preparation over the last two weeks has been excellent and the players feel refreshed," Jones said. "We want to start the tournament well and are ready to go hunting against Italy.

"We know we need to get our set-piece right, be defensively strong, and play with aggression and plenty of energy."

England is bidding to become the first team to win the tournament outright for three straight years.

It has won all 23 of its previous matches against Italy.

Italy is hoping not to finish bottom of the table for the third successive year.

England will face seven Italians making their first appearance in the Six Nations — fullback Matteo Minozzi, center pair Tommaso Boni and Tommaso Castello, flankers Renato Giammarioli and Sebastian Negri, lock Dean Budd and prop Simone Ferrari. All of them made at least one appearance in November.

Another feature is the return of Benetton lock Alessandro Zanni who, after nearly two years out with injury, will become the seventh Italian to reach 100 international appearances.

Zebre left wing Mattia Bellini will make his first appearance in the tournament in nearly two years.

Tommaso Allan starts at No. 10 after missing the November tests through injury.

___

Lineups:

Italy: Matteo Minozzi, Tommaso Benvenuti, Tommaso Boni, Tommaso Castello, Mattia Bellini, Tommaso Allan, Marcello Violi; Sergio Parisse (captain), Renato Giammarioli, Sebastian Negri, Dean Budd, Alessandro Zanni, Simone Ferrari, Leonardo Ghiraldini, Andrea Lovotti. Reserves: Luca Bigi, Nicola Quaglio, Tiziano Pasquali, George Biagi, Maxime Mbandà, Edoardo Gori, Carlo Canna, Jayden Hayward.

England: Mike Brown, Anthony Watson, Ben Te'o, Owen Farrell, Jonny May, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Sam Simmonds, Chris Robshaw, Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje, Joe Launchbury, Dan Cole, Dylan Hartley (captain), Mako Vunipola. Reserves: Jamie George, Alec Hepburn, Harry Williams, George Kruis, Sam Underhill, Danny Care, Jonathan Joseph, Jack Nowell.