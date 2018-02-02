Negotiations may take some time, but New Zealand Rugby is preparing to open the chequebook to retain Rieko Ioane and Damian McKenzie, two of the world's brightest young stars who come off contract this year.

On the open market, Ioane in particular could name his price. Last year's World Rugby breakthrough player of the year – he should probably have claimed the top gong too – has scored 11 tries in 13 tests. And, he is just getting started.

Already one of the first names penciled in on the Blues and All Blacks left wing, Ioane has firm aspirations to, in time, move in and become a quality centre.

While not in the same bracket yet, McKenzie offers valuable versatility as someone potentially capable of slotting in at fullback and first five-eighth on a regular basis for the All Blacks, having already played 12 tests. He is yet to prove his credentials as an elite level first-five but will be given every chance to do so with the Chiefs this year.

Lima Sopoaga's departure to Wasps after this Super Rugby season enhances McKenzie's standing, and along with Jordie Barrett, he could prove an asset in the post Ben Smith era.

That's the sort of future proofing applied to these negotiations.

All Blacks fullback Damian McKenzie. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

There are no suggestions Ioane or McKenzie will follow All Blacks Sopoaga, Seta Tamanivalu and Charlie Ngatai as recent examples to chase offshore riches.

But, when agreed, expect the length of their respective deals to reflect whether they feel value has been met. One or two year agreements which open the prospect of leaving post 2019 is not ideal for NZR, with a plethora of senior figures sure to exit after the World Cup.

Two-and-a-half years ago, NZR stumped up to lock Brodie Retallick and Julian Savea in to four-year agreements through to 2019.

This came around the same time Charles Piutau surprised many by choosing finances over the All Blacks, a move which forced the national body to up the stakes in its quest to secure key players. In Retallick's case it proved a savvy deal. Savea has, comparatively, tailed away.

The situation around Ioane, and to a lesser extent McKenzie, is not dissimilar. Should he commit to a long-term deal it is understood Ioane could, with continued consistent performances, progress to around the $800,000 per-season mark; a figure that would place him among the top echelon of All Blacks.

"If we can agree healthy long term deals they will be rewarded well by anyone's estimations," NZR head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum told the Herald.

"We're going to back their potential and the fact they will become more experienced and we'll treat them as key components of the All Blacks."

Rieko Ioane of New Zealand All Blacks races through for his second try during the International match between Wales and New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images.

Ioane is only 20; McKenzie 22. But, in the modern era, age is no barrier to earning potential. It is already clear how integral they could be. Both are not the finished article but should they continue to improve, rewards will follow.

"The implication in the past has been it takes players more than one year of performance to get up into the highest rungs of our pay scale," Lendrum said.

"That's a necessity in one sense because we don't have enough money to pay everybody top dollar immediately so we have to be prudent about how we allocate the budget.

"Guys like Rieko and Damian are exactly the sort of players that will challenge our thinking, and the heat in the international market which is greater than I've ever seen it also challenges that.

"We have to continue to be flexible and think about how we reward those players at a younger age.

"Our goal will be to have them both here there long term. They should both be at the Rugby World Cup in 2019 and probably the World Cups in 2023 and 2027 for us and in leadership roles by then.

"The discussions we have with them now will be along those lines and trying to agree satisfactory pay levels that allows them to buy into that."

The Herald understands Waisake Naholo is another expected to recommit to the Highlanders and NZR through to next year's World Cup.

After featuring in four of five end of season tour matches, sitting out only the mid-week game against the French XV, Naholo proved his abilities as a world-class finisher, and appears up for the challenge of contesting the congested outside back spots.

Locking in Ioane, McKenzie and Naholo would ease player retention concerns somewhat but with each new deal NZR is forced to dig deeper into its war chest.

