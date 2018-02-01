No, Brian Lima has not come out of retirement but there's no doubt the 'The Chiropractor' would be proud of this soul-destroying hit in the Japan Rugby Top League.

Former Queensland Reds cult hero and Japan Rugby World Cup legend Ayumu Goromaru owes his teammate Hiroto Kobayashi a night on the tiles after delivering the hospital pass from hell.

The hit is so devastating that Kobayashi immediately starts to writhe in pain after being folded like a deckchair.

The pair play for Yamaha Jubilo, and poor Kobayashi felt the full brunt of the hit from Panasonic Wild Knights flanker Ben Gunter.

Gunter was sin-binned for the tackle, but the the Robbie Deans-coached Wild Knights still took out a 44-19 victory, on their way to finishing second in the competition, losing in the final to Suntory Sungoliath.