More Bledisloe Cup tests could be held on neutral soil, with USA Rugby putting their hand up to host a game in the near future.

This year, a Bledisloe Cup test is heading to Yokohama in Japan, after games were successfully held overseas in Tokyo (2009) and Hong Kong (2008 and 2010).

With both New Zealand and Australia looking to broaden their horizons and become more recognised worldwide, further Bledisloe Cup clashes could be up for grabs for other hopeful rugby nations.

One such country is the United States, with USA Rugby chief executive Dan Payne telling ESPN he'd be interested in getting a Bledisloe test on American soil.

Advertisement

"Without a doubt, I think we would look at something like that, as a discussion point, even conceptually," said Payne.

"That would be something that would have the brand, the marquee marketing ability in the States to help grow the game, without doubt.

"If we can bring in high-level, elite, competition, that helps build awareness, helps tick all the boxes for the municipalities ... the travel, it's a win-win.

"So I would say we'd continue to try and work that through."

The All Blacks have played in the USA before, having lost to Ireland in Chicago in 2016, as well as defeating the USA, also at Chicago's Soldier Field.

However, Payne noted that the Bay Area would be in the mix for a glamour test if it came about.

"If we have a great opportunity and there's a reason to take something to northern California, to the Bay Area, it almost makes too much sense."

The Rugby World Cup Sevens will be held in San Francisco, at the home of the San Francisco Giants, in July, and if all goes well, bigger events could be heading their way in the next few years.