The All Blacks are studying the Japanese language as part of their build-up to next year's World Cup.

Coach Steve Hansen says they want to enjoy their time in Japan and get to understand the Japanese people and spend some time with them.

''So it's very much about playing some good rugby, some winning rugby, and enjoying the culture of the country."

To do that, Hansen revealed that some of the All Blacks camp have been studying Japanese as part of their long-term World Cup preparations.

"We're busy at home studying to see if we can learn some of it," Hansen said. "For some it's easy, for others it's difficult."

So, we have come up with some fun phrases that the All Blacks might find handy in Japan here: