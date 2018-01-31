Former Hurricanes winger Jason Woodward has apologised after being caught making an obscene gesture on television.

Woodward was watching from the stands as his Gloucester side took on Ospreys, and he was unwittingly caught on camera making the rude gesture to a friend in the stands.

Shell-shocked commentators apologised to viewers, describing Woodward's gesture as "very immature".

"Well, that's not what we wanted to see... apologies for that," one commentator said, before adding: "I hope his mother isn't watching".

While most fans saw the funny side, some took offence and voiced their complaints on Twitter, and Woodward apologised once he realised he had been broadcast on television.

When you get caught joking around with a mate on telly.. 🙈 I apologise to anyone watching at home for any offence caused. pic.twitter.com/osgKmplfWh — Jason Woodward (@jasonwoodward06) January 26, 2018

Woodward played 26 games with the Melbourne Rebels and 18 for the Hurricanes in his Super Rugby career, before moving to Bristol on a two-year deal.

However, Bristol got relegated, and the 27-year-old took advantage of a clause in his contract to move to Gloucester.

He was invited to a training camp with the senior England squad in May.