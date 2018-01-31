The All Blacks are going to serious lengths to ensure they are prepared as possible for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The World Cup will be held in Japan, and All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen is currently there on a planning visit for the 2019 event.

The 2015 World Cup winning coach has spoken to local media on how the All Blacks plan to win their third World Cup in succession.

While most of the keys to success will come on the field, Hansen revealed that there is also some off-field challenges they want to conquer to make their quest as successful as possible.

Advertisement

"Clearly we want to come and win it," Hansen told local media. "But we also want to enjoy our time here in Japan and get to understand the Japanese people and spend some time with them, so it's very much about playing some good rugby, some winning rugby, and enjoying the culture of the country."

To do that, Hansen revealed that some of the All Blacks camp have been studying the Japanese language as part of their long-term World Cup preparations.

"We're busy at home studying to see if we can learn some of it," Hansen said. "For some it's easy, for others it's difficult."

The All Blacks will visit Japan this year as part of their World Cup build-up, with their third Bledisloe Cup test today being confirmed as being held in Yokohama.

Read more: All Blacks and Wallabies to play in Japan

It will be the second Bledisloe match to be played in Japan, with the two teams playing at the National Stadium, Tokyo, in 2009.

"We're delighted to confirm that a Bledisloe Cup test match will be played in Japan for the second time in the history of this great rivalry," NZR chief executive Steve Tew said.

"The last match in 2009 was a fantastic event but this year's test at the 72,000-seat stadium in Yokohama will be at another level. The All Blacks have huge support in Japan so the Bledisloe Cup test will be important for the team as we build support ahead of Rugby World Cup 2019."

The All Blacks will then play a test against Japan the following weekend in Tokyo.

Hansen said the All Blacks' two tests in Japan would give the team ideal preparation ahead of next year's tournament.

"It will be great for the team to prepare in two of the Rugby World Cup cities and play at the same venues. As well as preparing for a huge Bledisloe Cup test and another important test against Japan, it'll also give the team a chance to have a really good 'dummy run' of the facilities, and experience the unique Japanese culture. We look forward to again being hosted by the Japanese later in the year."

To get the day's top sports stories in your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here