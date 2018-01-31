A warning has been issued to avoid unofficial retailers when buying rugby tickets for the upcoming Super Rugby season.

Be careful when searching for and buying Super Rugby tickets this season! MORE INFO: https://t.co/7eVDmV2YNe TICKETS: https://t.co/ECJAoRumLY pic.twitter.com/9k79Xufoa0 — Super Rugby (@SuperRugbyNZ) January 28, 2018

New Zealand Rugby has urged rugby-goers to be sure they're purchasing from official retailers and avoid sites like Viagogo and on-selling pages on Facebook.

"Viagogo is an unauthorised ticket reseller which often sells tickets at inflated prices and the validity of any tickets purchased from Viagogo cannot be guaranteed," said New Zealand Rugby.

"There have been numerous reports in the media of fans who have purchased invalid tickets through Viagogo and received no compensation due to the limited protection offered by unauthorised resellers.

"Unfortunately, Viagogo listed tickets will often end up at the top of internet searches. Because of this, we ask fans to make sure they are purchasing their tickets through authorised ticketing agents."