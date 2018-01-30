The obsessive nature of Eddie Jones has been revealed by players and coaches as he drives England towards trying to topple the All Blacks from their perch.

With 22 wins from 23 games, Jones would appear to be on the right path. But those who know him best have painted a portrait for the BBC of a man almost tortured by the fear that there are holes in the plans.

The BBC's chief sports writer Tom Fordyce sums up the Jones effect by saying England's players and coaches will continue to live with "the early starts, and the late finishes, and the constant nagging fear of being watched and assessed, wherever they are".

Jones - the former Wallabies coach who went on to better things with South Africa, Japan and now England - loves to keep everyone on edge. Forward Maro Itoje, a rising star of world rugby, said even players who are regular selections never feel comfortable.

Advertisement

Read more: All Blacks are a 'high-infringing team' says England coach Eddie Jones

But within the BBC story lies warnings that the Jones method doesn't always work, pointing out the tough times he endured not only when sacked as the Wallabies coach in 2005, but troubled spells with the Queensland Reds and Saracens.

Everything is humming along nicely for now, however.

Wing Jonny May said: "Eddie's not like anybody I've met before. He puts you in a position where he makes or breaks you.

"He's tested me mentally and physically. He's constantly on to me about the big things, the small things, constantly demanding more. He can be intimidating. Sometimes he can be hard at you.

"He'll stop a training drill if it's not good enough. He'll completely pull the plug on it."

Centre Jonathan Joseph called him the "hardest task-master I've known" more than willing to hand out a "good kicking" to anyone not working hard enough.

"You always have hard days in a week, but a hard day with England is right up there," Joseph said.

"It's a blessing and a curse at the same time. He's everywhere. He's at every game, and if he can't get to it he'll watch it on his laptop.

"He calls and texts. When I see his name come up on my phone, I hope it's a good message. Sometimes it is, sometimes it isn't.

"He could be watching you in your club game, and after 72 minutes he'll spot you doing something he likes or dislikes, and he'll text you there and then.

"It might be that I've worked really hard getting back on a kick-chase - I might not even have got the ball, but if he likes the effort, he'll message you.

"You'll come into the changing room and see when he's texted you, and know that he's definitely been watching. He's pretty invincible - he lives and breathes rugby, and he knows exactly what he wants from his team and his individual players. He knows every single bit. And he loves it."

Itoje says number of test caps is irrelevant to Jones.

"No-one looks comfortable to me. Those who appear on the team-sheet more often than not - if you speak to them you'll find that they don't feel comfortable."

Assistants paint a similar picture with England's high performance boss Neil Craig — who came form Aussie Rules — says he constantly wants to now what is new in elite sport.

Defensive coach Paul Gustard described Jones as "restless, a workaholic...and curious. Underpinning all that is an overwhelming desire to win."

Gustard, who was with Jones at Saracens, says the 59-year-old has changed from being very structured to very destructured.

"He's restless. A workaholic. And curious. Underpinning all that is an overwhelming desire to win," Gustard said.

"We could be on a training plan that we sign off in the evening, and that could be version 15, and then the next morning we've already got two different versions, because he's slept on it and thought about it on the cross-trainer in the gym at 5.30am, and he's not happy with it."

"The thing that he's probably best in the world at is that he moves with the game. He's always trying to problem-solve things that are ahead. That's what drives him. The biggest change is that he now changes day to day."

Specifically, Jones wants May to improve his ability under the high ball, and be more vocal on defence. Jones wants Joseph to use more depth with his attack, so he can utilise his good feet and vision.

May said: "You never fully know where you stand with him - but that's a good thing. He knows how to build you up as well. You want to play for him and the team."

To get the day's top sports stories in your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here