Charlie Ngatai knows all too well the uncertainty of the longevity in a professional sports career.

The Chiefs and Taranaki centre has spent plenty of time on the sidelines in recent years, with concussions and injuries derailing his career in New Zealand.

It was with that in mind the 27-year-old made the decision to ply his trade in Europe after "a lot of thinking".

"Myself and my wife, we sort of sat down and thought about giving overseas a crack," he explained.

"You never know when you're going to get concussed or when your career can sort of fall short…you never know when your career's going to finish and I'd said to my wife before that I want to take (my family) overseas and experience that."

Ngatai confirmed he would be heading to Europe at the end of the 2018 Super Rugby season, following in the footsteps of Chiefs teammate Liam Messam, who is Lyon-bound.

When questioned about his future on Tuesday, the midfielder said at this point it was with the Chiefs, but he'd "likely move to France at the end of the season."

As well as the longevity of his career, Ngatai made note of the growing competition in New Zealand for All Black squads with a plethora of young talent adding more competition into the mix.

The one-test All Black said he would be joining one of two French clubs – Lyon and Toulouse – but would not say which one he was leaning toward joining.

"I'm still working through that and hopefully in the next few weeks it'll be finalized."

Toulouse were reportedly close to signing Ngatai in December, however Lyon made a final pitch in the hope of securing the Taranaki stalwart.

Lyon have already announced the signing of Messam, and hoped his relationship with Ngatai would play a part in the decision, Minute Sports reported.

While Ngatai had hoped to have a contract finalized soon, he said he was looking forward to the challenge of overseas rugby.

"I guess that's why players go over. It's a new challenge, a different lifestyle and just something to look forward to."

