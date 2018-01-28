Warriors chief executive Cameron George has slammed New Zealand Rugby for their conduct over the Etene Nanai-Seturo affair, saying the national rugby body has shown a complete lack of respect towards the NRL club.

George also confirmed to the Herald on Sunday that the Warriors are likely to pursue legal avenues and are not averse to taking the matter to court.

Nanai-Seturo, 18, was selected for the All Blacks Sevens team last week, and played in the Sydney round on Friday and yesterday, despite being contracted to the Warriors.

It's believed he has also committed to play for the Chiefs Super Rugby side, and lawyers representing the franchise are understood to have been acting on his behalf.

Nanai-Seturo signed a five-year contract with the Warriors as a 15-year-old, and received money, airfares and other benefits as part of the deal, as well as time and resources invested in him. But late last year, the Warriors received a letter from Nanai-Seturo — drafted by a lawyer — to inform the club he was "resigning" from his contract.

But a release has never been formally requested, and discussions between the parties had failed to reach a resolution, until NZR selected him in their sevens team last week.

George admits he is extremely disappointed with the conduct of the respective organisations.

"The Warriors would never treat another sporting body in the manner that we have been treated," George told the Herald on Sunday. "There should be a mutual respect between sporting organisations but there has been nothing like this here. We are very disappointed New Zealand Rugby has chosen to publicly name him in their sevens team while he is still contracted to the Warriors."

Despite the power imbalance between the two codes in this country, and the amount of political, legal and corporate influence that rugby wields in New Zealand, George said he had no qualms about taking on NZR over the matter. "I don't care who it is," said George. "I don't care if it is New Zealand Rugby ... it does not worry me in the slightest. We will do what we believe is right. We are not going to get pushed around by anyone, especially in this kind of situation. We have got an obligation to look after the interests and rights of the Warriors, which we will do."

There are differing legal interpretations of the situation, but it appears Nanai-Seturo's contract is legally binding, unless it can be proven that it was "harsh or onerous" or signed without the presence or consent of parents or guardians.

"We have put matters in the hands of our lawyers," said George.

"We will need to protect what we believe is a point of principle. We are confident that everything we have done as an organisation in this matter has been undertaken within the framework of employment law and we will need to establish our position from here on."

The Warriors have previously granted releases for players to switch codes, with All Black Ngani Laumape the most recent example, while others have included Glen Fisiiahi (Chiefs) and Sam Lousi (Hurricanes).

But in this case, no release was requested by Nanai-Seturo, nor by the legal representatives acting on his behalf.

