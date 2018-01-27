Alama Ieremia spent his playing days in yellow and black. But the chance to help restore a different union was an opportunity the former Wellington and Hurricanes centre couldn't resist.

The 47-year-old will join forces with former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry and successful first XV coach Tai Lavea with the goal of bringing the Auckland Rugby Union back to its former glory.

"It excites me, this union. It's always excited me," Ieremia told Radio Sport. "I casually said the identity of the union now and what it represents compared to when it was when I was playing – I've got the scars on my back to actually remember that – I do know the successes it's had. I think it's a time to really use that and help us launch a new identity."

Auckland narrowly avoided relegation from the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership last year, saved from such ignominy by Bay of Plenty's final-round victory over Waikato.

Still, Auckland's three wins from 10 matches forced major changes and the overdue realisation that the once powerhouse province had hit rock bottom.

But Ieremia has brought out the big guns to try and change things, with Henry leading the Union to four consecutive titles from 1993-1996.

"I wanted a heavy hitter that could help me in this union which I believe is required for the quality of players that we have.

"I was very specific about the person I wanted. I just came across Graham and we just sat down, had a coffee and I just said 'Ted would you like to coach?'

"I guess the rest is history and we're just really excited about moving forward."

Ieremia was yet to recruit a forwards coach, however he expected Henry's role to overlap across various roles due to the fluidity of the game and Henry's knowledge and experience coaching at the top level.

"He'll be our defence coach and that'll tie in with some of the other coaches I've recruited, he explained.

"You can't underestimate the power he brings in terms of ID and culture, and the passion we had in our discussion, it was a no brainer in the end."

For a Wellington stalwart to be taking over the blue and white hoops, Ieremia knows there will be some people who still aren't on board with his appointment to the head coaching role.

However, the former Samoa coach wasn't bothered by that and was hoping his results would speak for themselves.

"Such is professional sport. You've got to back your skills and that's why I'm here."