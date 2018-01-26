The All Blacks could take part in this year's Auckland Pride Parade with New Zealand Rugby set to have its own float.

NZR general manager of rugby Neil Sorenson took part in the parade last year and told Newshub he couldn't wait to get his organisation involved.

"It was an incredible experience, and we came back and said look we need to do something ourselves," he told Newshub. "We're in, boots and all, this year."

With the 2018 Parade set to be held on February 17, NZR could not yet confirm whether any All Blacks would be on the float due to player availability, with the start of the Super Rugby competition getting closer.

"Look, we're not going to have 15 All Blacks on the float, but we want as many people as possible to come along - we'll be asking all the teams."

Last year, the All Blacks became the first national sports organisation to be awarded the Rainbow Tick, which signifies diversity and inclusivity.

"It's just something that we want to be part of. It's the new New Zealand if you like and I personally love it, and I know my colleagues and the organisation does as well, so we can't wait," Mr Sorensen said.

The Pride Parade celebrates the gay community and has existed under different names, on and off, since it began in 1992.

