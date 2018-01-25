All Blacks captain Kieran Read has paid the Warriors a visit to share insights about the mental side of sport.

Read accepted an invitation from Warriors management to address the team as they went about preseason in Papamoa.

Last year the Warriors finished 13th with seven wins from 24 games. The club has also missed the top eight playoffs for the past six seasons.

Read attended Rosehill College in Papakura, South Auckland, and said he had always been a fan of the Warriors.

"They've always been a team that throws the ball around and loves expressing themselves that's why I loved them back in the day," he said.

Kieran Read celebrates with trophy after winning the 2017 Super Rugby Final. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

"For me I was just coming in to help them out with that expectation we have as an All Black. That's similar to what they have in their competition so trying to help them out a bit on the mental side of the game. It was just a little chat so hopefully they took a little bit out of it."

Read had back surgery at the end of last season and isn't expected to return for the Crusaders until at least mid-April.

The 32-year-old believed the tools to use mental strength to cope with pressure was transferable across sporting codes.

"All elite level sport it comes down to the mental side and that's what separates the really top and those who sit just under that. We do pretty well at the All Blacks and speaking to a few of the boys here they're pretty keen to get a little bit of inside knowledge and if that can rub off on them that'd be great."

Read never played rugby league ever and missed his one chance to play on the Warriors home ground.

"I always just played rugby but I certainly watched league growing up. I had one chance to play on Mt Smart but we didn't quite make it through the intermediate grades – that was about the only time I really had a crack with league.

"I still enjoy watching the game so do a few of the boys."