Several leading All Blacks have taken the opportunity to cool off in the scorching Auckland summer.

Sonny Bill Williams, Israel Dagg and Beauden Barrett have all taken the time out from promotional duties to show off their bombing prowess in Auckland Harbour.

In a video posted to Instagram, Barrett unleashed a backflip from off a boat, before he and Williams attempted a synchronised bomb into the water below.

It has been a busy offseason for all three stars, with Williams having a break from pre-season training to visit Mecca, as part of an Islamic pilgrimage, while Barrett got engaged to partner Hannah Laity.

Advertisement

Dagg, who is recovering from a knee injury which ended his 2017 season, is expecting a second child with his partner Daisy.

They should all be ready to go for the 2018 international season, which includes a highly anticipated showdown with England in November.