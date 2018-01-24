New Zealand Rugby has established an independent complaints service to provide ready access for people to raise complaints about off-field inappropriate conduct in rugby.

The service will be made available for the public online and through a 0800 phone complaints service.

NZR Chief Executive Steve Tew said the independent service was part of the organisation's commitment to create a respectful and inclusive rugby environment in New Zealand.

"Having an independent complaints management system will ensure all concerns are heard, documented, investigated and decisions are made about the appropriate course of action if required.

"It's an investment in our community and ensures concerns can be raised confidentially and discussed with an independent person. People can feel reassured that their concerns will be acted upon with good intent."

NZR has appointed highly regarded employment lawyer Steph Dyhrberg – who is a well-respected employment and dispute resolution lawyer with over 25 years' experience – as the independent manager of the complaints process.

Dyhrberg said she welcomed the opportunity to support rugby in New Zealand to be the best it can be in this regard and lead change within rugby.

"My primary role is to provide an independent service that can identify the nature of any complaint and ensure good process is used to resolve issues as fairly and effectively as possible."

Sport NZ Chief Executive Peter Miskimmin welcomed the introduction of the service.

"Sport NZ welcomes the introduction of the independent complaints management service by New Zealand Rugby," Miskimmin said.

"Rugby is part of every community in New Zealand and it's great to see NZR showing leadership and commitment to creating a respectful and inclusive rugby environment."

Establishing the service was one of the recommendations from the 2017 Respect and Responsibility (R&R) Review. The service is now live.