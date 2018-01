The Barbarians have revealed a peculiar new line-out move called the "penguin".

Footage of the move shows several Babas forwards performing dummy moves in the line-out by jumping around "like a penguin".

However, some fans on twitter pointed out that the move may be illegal under the laws of the game.

Not legal according to line out laws... // cc @andbotha1 β€” Marais van Zyl (@MaraisvZ) January 23, 2018

Players leaving the line out early β€” Marais van Zyl (@MaraisvZ) January 23, 2018