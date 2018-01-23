Former All Black John Afoa has left a heartfelt message for Gloucester fans after Bristol Rugby announced they would be signing the prop.

The 36-capped All Black will join Bristol at the end of the season.

Afoa joined Gloucester from Ulster in 2014 and has made almost 100 appearances with the club.

"It's been a fantastic four seasons here at Gloucester," Afoa told the club website.

"My family and I have come to love the club, the supporters and the city. It will always hold a special place in my heart.

"But I probably have a couple more seasons left in me and I wanted to experience a different sort of challenge before I hang up my boots.

"Gloucester have been really good to me, and there was the chance to stay but Bristol is an exciting project.

"That's all a few months down the line though. We've still got heaps to play for here at Gloucester and I can assure everybody that'll I'll be giving it absolutely everything to make sure this season is as successful as possible for the club."

Afoa will join fellow Kiwis Steven Luatua, Siale Piutau and Joe Latta at Bristol.