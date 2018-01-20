New Zealand-born rugby player, John Hardie, who has played 16 tests for Scotland will return to rugby after a lengthy ban for alleged cocaine use.

The 29-year-old was suspended for three months by Scottish Rugby for "gross misconduct" in October last year.

Returning this weekend Hardie will start for Hawick in the BT Premiership - the top tier of domestic rugby in Scotland.

The return is a reprieve for Scotland with star fullback Stuart Hogg also set to return from injury this weekend for the Glasgow Warriors.

Hogg sustained an injury to his hip after he was tackled in the air by Waisake Naholo against the All Blacks last November.

Despite returning two weeks before the start of the Six Nations, Hardie has not been selected in the squad.

However, the former Southland and Highlanders forward provides valuable experience as a potential call-in player should he be required.

Scotland kick off the 2018 Six Nations series when they take on Wales in Cardiff on February 3 (local time).

The open-side flanker's last appearance for Scotland was in June last year when they were defeated by Fiji.