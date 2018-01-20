French rugby club Toulon have confirmed the signing of former All Black flanker, Liam Messam.

Messam, 33, was expected to sign with Toulon this weekend, with the club announcing the signing on Twitter last night (New Zealand time).

The club welcomed the 43 test All Black to the club in a two-year deal at the end of the 2018 season.

Welcome @LiamMessam ! Bienvenue Liam Messam au @RCTofficiel pour les 2 prochaines saisons 😊 #RCT 💪 — RCT - RC Toulon (@RCTofficiel) January 19, 2018

"Welcome Liam Messam to Toulon for the next two season," Toulon tweeted.

Messam joins a growing list of high-profile players to depart the Waikato, with Aaron Cruden, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Hika Elliot and James Lowe all leaving the club.

Messam is the former captain of the two-time Super Rugby champion franchise the Chiefs and is the clubs highest-capped player notching up 161 games.

Last month French rugby newspaper Midi Olympique reported that Messam was being chased by another French club, Lyon.

However, the southern French club Toulon got Messam's signature and he will join fellow Kiwis Malakai Fekitoa, Ma'a Nonu and Alby Matthewson.