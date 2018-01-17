US President Donald Trump's weight and height were revealed by the White House on Wednesday (NZT) - and though the 71-year-old is officially overweight (obese by some standards) his stats are comparable with a number of world-class athletes, including a few All Black stars.

According to physician Dr Ronny Jackson, Trump is healthy overall, but he advised him to improve his diet and exercise.

The controversial statesman had an "official" weight of 108kg and a height of 1.9m, Jackson said.

US President Donald Trump, pictured playing tennis in 2000, is in good health according to his physician. Photo / Getty

That's comparable with most All Blacks loose forwards.

Sam Cane, the Chiefs co-captain is listed as 1.89m and 106kg on the All Blacks' official website.

However, the Chiefs site lists the 26-year-old as three kgs lighter.

Fellow loosie Kaino is listed around a similar size, at 1.96m and 109kg.

Trump's stats make him bigger than Ardie Savea (100kg, 1.88m) and Matt Todd (105kg, 1.85m) and only slightly smaller than Kieran Read (111kg, 1.93m), Liam Squire (109kg, 1.96m) and Vaea Fifita (107kg, 1.96m).

All Blacks Sam Cane and Jerome Kaino walk out onto the field. Photo / Getty

, Trump also shares similar size stats as NFL lineback Luke Kuechly and future Hall of Fame baseballer Albert Pujols.

Carolina Panthers : Linebacker Luke Kuechly. Photo / Getty