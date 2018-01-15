Former All Blacks logistics manager and Christchurch earthquake hero Kevin 'Chalky' Carr has passed away after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer on Monday.

The Chalky Carr Trust announced his death on Facebook, posting a tribute for the former Royal Marine Commando and Royal New Zealand Navy Officer.

"With a heavy heart we are sharing the sad news of Chalky's passing early this morning," the post read.

"Remember him always with a light heart for he was a fabulous, loving, funny man. He was a hero.

Advertisement

"All of our thoughts and love are with Sarah and the family, as they (and the world) have lost a true champion."

With a heavy heart we are sharing the sad news of Chalky’s passing early this morning. Remember him always with a light... Posted by The Chalky Carr Trust on Sunday, 14 January 2018

Carr, a Lieutenant Commander in the Royal New Zealand Navy at the time of the Christchurch earthquake in February 2011, was awarded the New Zealand Bravery Medal (NZBM) following his attempts to rescue victims of the collapsed CTV building.

His efforts were described as "selfless actions and leadership that saved many lives and had a major impact on the outcome of the rescue efforts at the CTV building".

Within the realm of rugby, the Englishman served in support roles for the Canterbury under-20 rugby team and the Crusaders Knights development side.

He then moved on to become manager of the Canterbury Mitre 10 Cup side for three seasons.

Carr was promoted to All Blacks logistics manager in 2014, and was part of the management team during All Blacks' successful Rugby World Cup campaign in the United Kingdom in 2015.

Diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer a year later, Carr continued to focus his attention towards others throughout his illness.

The Chalky Carr Trust raised $100,000 to support 7-year-old Christchurch girl Isla Lunn - who Carr had never previously met before the fundraising campaign - when she lost her mother to breast cancer.

He later started a Givealittle campaign to raise funds to buy 15 special oncology chairs for cancer patients at Christchurch Hospital.

The campaign fund stood at $4300 on Monday morning.

His fundraising efforts were supported by many Christchurch-based rugby stars, including All Blacks and Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock, a close friend of Carr's.

Sam Whitelock (second from left) with Carr (second from right) after shaving off his hair and beard in support of Carr's trust. Photo / The Chalky Carr Trust.

Whitelock shaved his hair and beard off last December in support of Carr's illness, while the Wallabies donated $500.

The Chalky Carr Trust asked well wishers to support the Chalky's Chairs campaign.

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/chalkys-chairs