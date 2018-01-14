Waikato and Manawatu have domestic bragging rights for the next year after winning the men's and women's national sevens titles respectively.

There was a plethora of talent on display throughout the two-day tournament at Rotorua International Stadium this weekend and both Cup winners were made to work for it.

In the men's tournament, Waikato, led by former All Black Zac Guilford, were placed in the 'pool of death' with two of the tournament favourites Counties Manukau and Taranaki.

They drew their first game, with Taranaki, 12-all, before beating Counties Manukau 19-12. A 45-5 win over Wanganui in their last pool game ensured they finished top of their pool to book a quarter-final showdown with Auckland.

Advertisement

Waikato won the men's cup final at the Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. Photo/ Ben Fraser

Waikato won that one convincingly 35-7, to move on to the semi-finals against Wellington. They were untroubled once again in the semi-final, winning 22-5.

They beat Tasman 21-17 in a hard fought final, during which both sides played with a positive spirit which summed up the tournament as a whole.

Tasman opened the scoring in the first minute, with a try to one of the players of the tournament co-captain James Lash.

Waikato hit back with tries to Sevu Reece, who showed blistering speed as he raced through a gap on halfway, and Tyler Campbell to lead 14-5 at halftime.

Manawatu have won the women's cup final at the Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. Photo/Ben Fraser

Tasman mounted a comeback in the second half with a try to Glen Ballam in the right-hand corner, to reduce the deficit to 14-12.

Waikato extended their lead once again, however, after a brilliant break down the right-hand side by Jordan Bunce, who put Sayarvat Srisawat over with a pass inside to make it 21-12.

Tasman scored in the dying minutes but it was not enough as Waikato held on for the win.

Waikato's Bunce was named men's player of the tournament.

The Manawatu women were also drawn in a tough pool, which included Wellington and the hosts Bay of Plenty.

They beat North Harbour 38-0 in their opening game before a crucial 38-5 win over Wellington.

Waikato players celebrate winning the Cup. Photo / Ben Fraser

They lost in the last minute to Bay of Plenty, 19-12, in their third game, but still went through top of the pool on points difference.

In the semi-final Manawatu had to dig deep once again to beat Auckland 14-12. Auckland led for most of the game but Manawatu captain Selica Winiata scored under the posts and converted her own try in the dying minutes to snatch the win. In the other semi-final Waikato beat Counties Manukau 26-0 to ensure two teams in hot form would contest the title.

In the final Manawatu opened the scoring through Rhiarna Ferris, it was the first points Waikato had conceded on day two. Waikato hit straight back with a try to Stacey Waaka.

Image 1 of 31: Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. Matt Powdrell, (left) Anna Powdrell, Libby Powdrell, Jerine Fourie, 14, Harley Te Pairi, and Peter Powdrell, 13,. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 2 of 31: Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. Brian Deal, (left), and Greg Deal. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 3 of 31: Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. The Bennetts and Strattons family. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 4 of 31: Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. (clockwise from top left) Halia Goddard, 14, Jay McGreevy, 12, Terri Matthews, 12, Tyla Black, 12. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 5 of 31: Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. Tania Tihema and Nahla Tihema, 6,. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 6 of 31: Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. Carl Redaelli, (left), Simon Mitchell, Denton Grimes, Toby Morse, Ross Fowler, and Greg Bell. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 7 of 31: Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. Lawrence Hahunga, (left) Sam Pulman, Robin Bush, Rangi Jones, Army Kautai, Bert Messent, David Lilo, and Tama Tirangi. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 8 of 31: Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 9 of 31: Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. Truely Harding and Halo Harding, 1, Photo/Ben Fraser Image 10 of 31: Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. Libby Powdrell. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 11 of 31: Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. Ian Mischefski, and Bonnie Matthews. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 12 of 31: Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. Bay of Plenty men's players celebrate a win over Auckland. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 13 of 31: Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. Bay of Plenty men's players celebrate a win over Auckland. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 14 of 31: Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. Bay of Plenty men's player Ngarohi McGarvey-Black. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 15 of 31: Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. Bay of Plenty men's player Luke Masirewa. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 16 of 31: Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. Bay of Plenty's Tynealle Fitzgerald looks to offload against Wellington.Photo/Ben Fraser Image 17 of 31: Locals (from left) Ngareta Delamere, Anaya Raharuhi-Tipu, 3, Parehuia Delamere, 16, and Maia Faddy, 16, show their support for the Bay of Plenty Women's team. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 18 of 31: Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. Bay of Plenty's Mahina Paul makes a break during the cup quarter final loss to Counties Manakau. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 19 of 31: Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. Bay of Plenty player Michaela Blyde makes a break during the cup quarter final loss to Counties Manakau. 1Photo/Ben Fraser Image 20 of 31: Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium.Bay of Plenty's Steve Honey is tackled against Taranaki during the cup quarter final. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 21 of 31: Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. Counties. Bay of Plenty player Lesley Elder is dejected after losing to Counties Manakau in the cup quarter final. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 22 of 31: Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. A Teddy Stanaway hatrick was not enough as the Bay of Plenty men fell agonisingly short of the Cup semi-finals, losing 24-17 to Taranaki. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 23 of 31: Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. Bay of Plenty players walk off the field after their cup quarter final loss to Taranaki. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 24 of 31: Bay of Plenty women's team after winning the plate at the Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 25 of 31: Bay of Plenty women's team after winning the plate at the Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 26 of 31: Bay of Plenty captain Te Aihe Toma makes a break against Auckland during the plate final at the Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 27 of 31: Waikato won the men's cup final at the Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 28 of 31: Waikato players celebrate at the final whistle after winning the men's cup at the Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 29 of 31: Manawatu won the women's cup final at the Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 30 of 31: Manawatu won the women's cup final at the Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 31 of 31: Manawatu won the women's cup final at the Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium.Photo/Ben Fraser Image 1 of 31: Bayleys National Sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium. Matt Powdrell, (left) Anna Powdrell, Libby Powdrell, Jerine Fourie, 14, Harley Te Pairi, and Peter Powdrell, 13,. Photo/Ben Fraser

Manawatu ensured they took a lead into halftime with a try Janna Vaughan, who showed great strength to go over in the corner.

Waikato started the second half strongly. Chyna Hohepa scored off the back of a brilliant offload from Shakira Baker, before Ariana Bayler added another after some patient build-up play, to take a 15-12 lead.

Manawatu never gave up and with seconds left on the clock they shifted the ball left, inside the Waikato 22, and Lauren Balsillie used her pace to score the match-winner in the corner.

Waikato's Tenika Willison was named women's player of the tournament.