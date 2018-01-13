New Zealand rugby have denied claims they are 'very unhappy' about early work done on an All Blacks documentary made by internet giant Amazon.

Fairfax have reported that industry insiders said the documentary had required 'major repair work' and there were major misgivings about the process.

They believed producers might have had their work cut out gathering compelling material from the All Blacks, who were close-knit and polished media performers, not open to "outsiders".

But NZ Rugby chief commercial officer Nick Brown told Fairfax both Amazon and NZ Rugby were "very happy with the content capture and the production process so far".

"The production is now in edit and the formal review of content is not yet underway, however both parties are confident that the content will result in a world class documentary series," he said.

Brodie Retallick goes in for a try during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

New Zealand Rugby said Amazon Prime Video has been granted "unprecedented access" to the All Blacks across 2017 for the series, including for the recent Lions series.

The series will reportedly follow the All Blacks players as well as the coaches and support team both on and off the field.

The series will be available in the first half of 2018 for Amazon Prime's global audience in over 200 countries and territories.