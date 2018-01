All Blacks No.10 and World Rugby Player of the Year Beauden Barrett has officially announced his engagement to long-time partner Hannah Laity.

The pair have been holidaying in Fiji over the New Year period, and Barrett shared on Twitter that he had popped the question.

She's a tough one to surprise but I got her good this time. Thankfully she said yes! 😉🥂💍😍#FutureMrsB pic.twitter.com/3xcueLDRPb — Beauden Barrett (@beaudenbarrett) January 8, 2018

Laity said on Instagram the trip away was a surprise planned by Barrett, who obviously had a plan in motion for the big moment.