If you are a budding loosehead prop in France, time to switch sides buddy.

Wings - think again. As for first five-eighths, on track.

If money matters most, then sports agency Esportif Intelligence has news for you.

The latest EI survey updates where the money is spent across positions in European rugby.

One of the startling revelations concerns props in France.

Tightheads are known to be highly valued in France, and the survey bears this out with the No. 3s trailing only first five-eighths and No. 8s. In other words, recently departed All Black prop Charlie Faumuina will be in the money at Toulouse.

But according to the statistics gathered, loosehead props were the lowest paid players in the Top14 competition over 2017/18.

Tighthead props also do extremely well in the English Premiership.

In the cross border PRO14, the presence of stars Charles Piutau (Ulster) and Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets) has pushed the average fullback wage into the top spot.

Former All Black Piutau, along with Johnny Sexton, is the highest earner in the competition, getting $950,000 a season, while Welsh fullback Halfpenny earns $660,000 a year, according to Wales Online.