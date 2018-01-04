Former All Black and current director of rugby at Bath Todd Blackadder has warned England not to rush Sam Underhill into Six Nations action despite expecting the flanker to return next week from a near two-month absence through concussion.

Underhill has been out of action since suffering a concussion during England's 30-6 victory against Australia on November 18. That was his second concussion of the season after being knocked out on his Bath debut against Northampton in September.

The 21-year-old was able to take part in contact training on Thursday (NZ time) for the first time and providing he suffers no further symptoms he should be for available for selection for the Champions Cup match against Scarlets next Friday.

Read more:

Black Ferns haka a viral hit for World Rugby

All Blacks beware: England's new giant winger

Advertisement

That leaves open the possibility that Underhill could force his way back into the reckoning for England's Six Nations campaign that starts on February 5 (NZ time) against Italy, but Blackadder said the sole priority should be to build his game time gradually.

"I would just like to see him finish whatever minutes he gets, be available to fully train next week and get some more minutes," Blackadder said.

"I think we are asking a bit much of him to be talking about England. One of the goals we talked about on his return is just to complete 80 minutes symptom free. That would be a massive tick in his box.

"He did a contact session today and came through with flying colours but we still have to wait 24 hours. It is looking encouraging for next week, but we still have to wait and see."