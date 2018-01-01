A video of the Black Ferns performing the haka ahead of a World Cup semifinal attracted more than 21 million views on the World Rugby website.

The pre-match haka ahead of the side's win over the USA in Ireland was the most watched video on the official website for World Rugby.

The Black Ferns went onto win the World Cup for a fifth time after defeating England 41-32 in the final.

HAKA: Black Ferns bring it to USA in the Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 semi-final Posted by World Rugby on Tuesday, 22 August 2017

The video attracted almost 20 million more views than the next most watched - a rare penalty shootout between Netherlands and Belgium at the European under-20s championships. That pulled in 1.2 million views.

The third most watched video was a stunning try by Georgia's Soso Matiashvili which attracted 825,00 views.