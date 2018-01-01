Joe Cokanasiga, the 20-year-old Fijiian-born London Irish wing, has been handed a surprise call-up to England's training camp in Brighton.

Cokanasiga, who stands at 6ft 4ins (1.93m) and weighs 17st 9lbs (112kg), is one of two additions to Eddie Jones' squad after a spate of injuries following the weekend's Aviva Premiership action.

In comparion Cokanasiga is both taller and heavier than All Blacks winger Julian Savea (1.92m, 106kg).

The Suva-born wing replaces Exeter's Jack Nowell, who has been ruled out of camp because of an ankle injury. Northampton fly-half Piers Francis (concussion) and Bath centre Jonathan Joseph (dead leg) have also remained with their clubs, as have forwards Charlie Ewels (Bath) and Harry Williams (Exeter).

Williams also has concussion while Ewels has a hamstring injury, with Jones calling up Bath prop Henry Thomas as a replacement for Williams for what is now a 31-man squad.

Joe Cokanasiga in action for the England U20 side. Photo / Getty

Jones initially named a 34-man party for the pre-Six Nations training camp and included uncapped Bath prop Beno Obano and Newcastle flanker Gary Graham, who previously played for Scotland Under-20s.

The selection of Cokanasiga is equally eye-catching. He left Fiji for England when he was just three as his father, Ilaitia, served in the Army's Royal Logistic Corps.

The giant wing only became interested in rugby when he watched the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour as a 15 year-old. He was living in Brunei at the time because of his father's posting.

He made a big impact in his first season with Irish in the Championship last year, scoring five tries in 12 appearances and helped England Under-20s win the Six Nations Championship last season.

He was then selected by Jones for the tour of Argentina in the summer but injury prevented him from winning a cap.

Cokanasiga has made 10 appearances for the Exiles this season but has yet to score a try for a club who are currently bottom of the Premiership.

Thomas returns to the England set-up after more than a year on the sidelines because of a knee injury that required two operations.

Jones has decided not to call up replacements for Ewels, Francis and Joseph. The injury to Francis, who suffered concussion in the defeat by Harlequins at Twickenham on Saturday, is likely to see a more prominent role handed to 18-year-old Marcus Smith, who is in the squad as an apprentice player.