Bristol recruit Steven Luatua has already revealed he will likely try to reclaim his All Black jersey for the 2023 World Cup.

The 26-year-old former Blues loose forward has told the Mail on Sunday that playing in the English second division had been "humbling" although it was "better than I expected".

The 15-test Luatua was drawn to once-powerful Bristol — who play in the RFU Championship — by the presence of coach Pat Lam.

His current contract ends after the 2018/19 northern season, and he has already talked about extending that.

Advertisement

Read more: Steven Luatua ready to take on former All Blacks teammates

Luatua said: "Giving up the All Blacks jersey, especially ahead of the Lions tour, was the hardest part. I do have ambitions to play at a World Cup, maybe in 2023…"

Luatua missed the 2015 World Cup defence and played his last test in 2016. He found excellent form for the Blues in 2017 and the All Black loose forward stocks are being tested with Jerome Kaino near the end of the road and injury-hit captain Kieran Read not far behind.

Read more: Eddie Jones the outsider is inside his England players' minds

On playing for promotion-chasing Bristol, Luatua said: "When I found Bristol were in the second division, I prepared for the worst.

"I was expecting to play in front of small crowds on pitches that aren't taken care of. It has been better than I expected. Playing in some of these little towns has been humbling.

"My first away game was at Cornish Pirates. I'd gone from Eden Park to Ashton Gate to a field with no stands and an old school changing room.

"Early on, I would always see a few guys lining me up. I got smoked a couple of times but it's all legit."