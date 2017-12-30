BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia rugby star Karmichael Hunt has been charged with two counts of drug possession after being searched and arrested by police in the early hours of Saturday in Brisbane.

Rugby Australia said it had been "made aware of an incident involving Wallabies and Queensland Reds back Karmichael Hunt in Brisbane overnight."

It said "Rugby Australia takes all matters relating to the off-field behavior of its players seriously and has commenced an investigation into the incident in conjunction with the Queensland Rugby Union."

Hunt's lawyer, Adam Magill, told Brisbane's Courier Mail newspaper "an incident occured involving Karmichael Hunt which resulted in his arrest."

Advertisement

In 2015, Hunt was fined $2,500 after pleading guilty to four charges of possessing cocaine. Australian rugby fined him $30,000 and suspended him for six weeks.