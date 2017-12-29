British and Irish Lions winger Anthony Watson has revealed how he and Sonny Bill Williams cleared the air following Williams' controversial red card.

Williams was sent off in the 24th minute of the second test between the All Blacks and the Lions for shouldering Watson in the head during an attempted tackle.

The Lions went on to win 24-21, as part of the drawn three-test series.

Speaking to the Times in a look back at the Lions' victory, Watson recalled the incident from his perspective at the time.

"I'd gone back to pick up the ball. I remember Waisake Naholo was flying up to try and get me. I thought, 'Let me try and get round him.' I went for it, looked up, Sonny Bill was there. Oh, here we go. It was a pretty big hit but I didn't think immediately, 'That's a red.' It's easier to judge an incident when you are watching it rather than when you are actually in it, but I was just focused on getting the ball back."

"I went off for an HIA. I wanted to come back out and play and that was my only focus. I didn't actually know Sonny Bill had been red-carded until I was in the medical room and saw it on the TV in there."

Sonny Bill Williams is sent off by referee Jerome Garces. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Williams' red card, with the score at 3-3, gave the Lions an edge which they eventually cashed in on, claiming a famous victory.

Despite Williams' rush of blood, Watson said there was no bad blood between the pair, and that Williams reached out to apologise.

"Later that week, Sonny Bill sent me a message on Twitter to apologise. I knew he was never a malicious player, though. Actually, I went on holiday to Fiji afterwards with Kyle Sinckler; Sonny Bill was in the same hotel as us and we ended up having a bowl of kava together."