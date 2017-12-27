Bath have been fined NZ$114,000 after admitting breaching Premiership Rugby Board policies.

The sanction was imposed under an independent process managed by Sport Resolutions. It relates to the Premiership Rugby Board policy around international duty and specifically Taulupe Faletau being released for a fourth international outside the periods specified in World Rugby Regulation 9.

The policy is only to release non-England players for test matches in accordance with the requirements of World Rugby Regulation 9.

Bath's full co-operation with the process was acknowledged and, in mitigation, it was decided to reduce the initial NZ$171,000 sanction to NZ$114,000, a figure that covers the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Bath are the second club to be fined for breaching this Board policy following Northampton Saints in 2013.

A Premiership Rugby spokesman said: "This board policy has been an essential one, especially as there has been an increasing number of international matches being organised outside the specified international weeks. The agreed policy is well known to clubs, players and unions."

Bath responded to the news with a statement re-iterating their support for a new calendar separating club and international tournaments.

Tarquin McDonald, chief executive of Bath Rugby, commented: "We understand Premiership Rugby's position on this, and have subsequently worked proactively with them to swiftly achieve a fair resolution."