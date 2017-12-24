All Black Sonny Bill Williams and close friend Quade Coooper have been spending quality time in the gym together before Christmas.

At the weekend, Williams posted to Twitter a selfie taken by Cooper of the pair at the gym with the caption "chasing dreams'".

It followed an Instagram post from the All Black four days ago at Les Mills' Auckland gym with Cooper also at his side.

The former Wallaby posted a similar image on his Instagram account, as he relaxed back in his home country.

Cooper was born in Auckland and raised in Tokoroa. He later moved to Australia where he played both for the Wallabies and Queensland Reds.

He has been rumoured to be considering a switch to rugby league after being axed from the Reds, or a shift to New Zealand.

However, neither move has been confirmed by Cooper.

Last month, Cooper fell out of favour with the new Reds head coach, former All Blacks lock Brad Thorn, despite having 119 Super Rugby appearances to call on, including a title win, and 70 test appearances for the Wallabies.

Williams, who is signed with the Blues, could be doing his best to recruit the unwanted first-five to a team in need of a playmaker at 10.

The All Black and Wallaby have both been managed by high profile Australian players' agent Khoder Nasser and both have had brief stints in the professional boxing arena.