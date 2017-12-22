All Black George Moala has signed a three-year deal with French club Clermont.

The 27-year-old centre will join the French side at the end of the upcoming Super Rugby season, the club announced on its website.

Moala has made four test appearances for the All Blacks, his last being in November of last year when the All Blacks lost 40-29 to Ireland in Chicago.

The Blues centre has since struggled with injury issues and has fallen out of favour in the All Blacks midfield ranks.

Moala will join former Blues and All Black Isaia Toeava, former Chiefs No 8 Fritz Lee and former Hurricanes prop Loni Uhila at the French Top 14 club.