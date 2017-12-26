

Life is too short for Jeremy Parkinson not to live and breathe rugby.

To say rugby is a serious business for him is an understatement; it's an obsession.

For the affable rugby administrator-cum business administrator, an 18-months hiatus from rugby administration was too much to bear and he was itching to get back to the sport he has always loved being a part of.

He has been appointed the new chief executive of Taranaki Rugby Football Union, replacing Michael Collins who is the new chief executive of Chiefs' Rugby.

Mr Parkinson lost out on the Chiefs' top job to Mr Collins — the latter then suggested the Northlander should apply for his former position in New Plymouth.

"I've missed rugby since I've been out of it but I wanted to get back in and this was an opportunity to build my CV and my rugby career," he said.

Mr Parkinson left Northland rugby as its chief executive mid last year in far better stead than when he took charge in 2011, helping turn its finances around and connecting the union with sub unions and fans.

He was also instrumental in bringing Northland-born players such as brothers Jack and Josh Goodhue, Tom Robinson and Namatahi Waa who had been playing elsewhere back to the region.

He resigned as the general manager of Bloom Creator Homes, a subsidiary of Donovan Group, after 18 months to take up his new role in New Plymouth from late January.

"Taranaki is a high performing team and one of their strategies is to grow rugby and to inspire people. Their expectations are bigger, they have a bigger support base," Mr Parkinson said.

"Taranaki has significant sponsors and commercial revenue and they're the only team in the Mitre 10 Cup that has won the competition outside of the big Super Rugby franchises. They currently hold the Ranfurly Shield."

He will oversee 20 staff and said he was excited about being part of a proud rugby region and to help it grow.

Northland rugby will always hold a special place for Mr Parkinson and he predicted a bright future for the Taniwha going forward, particularly after their stellar ITM Cup campaign this season.

"Northland has a good CEO and board chair and they've brought Derren Witcombe who's a good seasoned, hardened coach and he's got good results this year."

Mr Parkinson enjoyed his time at Donovan Group which he said were at the cusp of revolutionising the New Zealand building industry.

His other roles in rugby included manager of New Zealand XV and the under-21 teams in Argentina in 2005 and 2006, New Zealand Divisional XV in 2003/04, and Northland NPC team in 2000/01.

He has also held the roles of rugby development manager at Northland and Auckland rugby unions.