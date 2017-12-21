Naia Toaolamai-Holden has played Canterbury representative rugby, tackled Black Ferns and was her club's top try-scorer last season.

But the 15-year-old wing has been told she can no longer play in the Christchurch premier women's competition because she is too young.

"All she wants to do is play and learn," her mother Tamara Toaolamai said.

"If any of my kids said 'we're not playing rugby' then that's fine because it's their choice. But they've taken away that choice for Naia."

New Zealand Rugby Union rules state girls under 16 cannot play in women's grades. They also cannot play against boys who are over 13.

The women's rule had not been properly enforced by the Canterbury Rugby Football Union until now.

Naia started playing rugby as an 8-year-old. She has been in the same High School Old Boys' women's team as her mother for three seasons, and was unaware she had been breaking the rules.

"She's competing with people who are Black Ferns, like Kendra Cocksedge. She's not getting served up and defeated, she's seeing what's possible," said Toaolamai, who is vice-captain of the team.

But CRFU chief executive Nathan Godfrey said the new Health and Safety Act meant the union had a duty of care for players.

"We feel it would be negligent for any individual or group, including a parent, registered coach, or affiliated club or school, to ignore the associated risks around player welfare."

If teams fielded under-age players, they would face a points deduction and fine or, in serious cases, a coach could be suspended, he said.

Godfrey said the CRFU started the Let Her Play programme this year to support players aged 13-16 and was starting a new under-16 girls grade in the upcoming season. Four teams have signed up. They hoped to get six teams, he said.

But Naia wants to play alongside her mother in the women's grade, because the standard was higher. "You drop your intensity because it's not as good and challenging," she said.

"I'm pretty annoyed because I've been in the team for a long time. I learned how to play with these people and I've grown a good bond with them."

Naia and her parents want the CRFU to give under-age players dispensation on a case-by-case basis if they have proven they are capable of competing in the women's grade.

They say Naia had suffered more injuries in school girl rugby than women's.

Naia said "tonnes of girls" her age wanted to play in the women's grade.

"Just let us play and do what we do best to grow the game."

But Godfrey said the rules were in place to protect players against injury and concussion and establish some consistency.

"For example, we wouldn't accept a 15-year-old boy playing senior club rugby."

Naia wants to become a Black Fern. Last season she scored 14 tries.

Her mother is the team's open-side flanker, dad Vern Holden coaches the team, and her aunt Sharleen Nathan was a Black Fern. Naia will turn 16 in November. The Canterbury Women's Rugby Committee and Black Fern Ruby Tui had asked the CRFU if a dispensation could be granted on a case-by-case basis. However, the union said no.

Committee member Jodi Archbold said a number of under-age players like Naia were capable, but the rules were clear.

"It will not happen, as much as we would love it to."

She said the under-16 grade was a great move, and as long as it was resourced appropriately, it would be challenging for players.

Godfrey said he could not comment on individual players when asked if Naia was capable of competing against women.

He said the World Rugby age policy was 18, but NZ Rugby had dropped that to 16.

HSOB president Alan Direen said Naia was an "exciting talent", and the under-16 grade would be good for development.

