Three former All Blacks have been named in a "Flop 10" list of worst French rugby signings from 2017.

French publication Midi Olympique pinpointed Luke McAlister, Frank Halai and Hika Elliot as some of the season's worst signings, with McAlister topping the list.

Meanwhile the Flops are led by Luke McAlister, with Louis Picamoles and Shane Geraghty among others who have struggled #Midol pic.twitter.com/iE7zj3t9p2 — Paul Eddison (@pauleddison) December 18, 2017

McAlister signed with Toulon for the 2017-2018 French Top 14 season, but found himself as third choice first-five behind the French pair of Anthony Belleau and Francois Trinh-Duc.

As a result, he was loaned out to Clermont as injury cover, with Toulon yet to get a solid return on investment.

The 30-test All Black could have created a deadly Kiwi backline combination alongside Alby Mathewson, Malakai Fekitoa and Ma'a Nonu, and Toulon are struggling to hit their previous heights, sitting in seventh on the Top 14 ladder, only two points ahead of Clermont.

Shortly after joining Clermont, McAlister then was forced from the field, suffering a broken hand against Agen which has since kept him sidelined.

Other Kiwis failing to impress in France include Halai, who was signed by Pau this season after leaving English club Wasps, but has scored just three tries in 12 games to date for the 10th-placed side.

Frank Halai signed for Pau from Wasps. Photo / Photosport

Midi Olympique adjudged Halai to be the fourth-worst signing, while Elliot, who joined the last-placed Oyonnax after a long career with the Chiefs, was ranked as the ninth-worst.

Former Chiefs hooker Hika Elliot has struggled at Oyonnax. Photo / Photosport

Conversely, there were better reviews for former Otago fullback Tony Ensor, who was ranked as the eighth best signing after linking up with Stade Francais, where he is their second-top tryscorer with four tries in the season to date.

South African fullback Cheslin Kolbe was named as the best signing of the 2017-2018 season to date, with the former Stormers fullback making a strong contribution for Toulouse.

Kiwi Ben Botica is currently the top scorer in the competition, while fellow New Zealand pivots Tom Taylor (fourth) and Simon Hickey (sixth) are also racking up the points for their respective clubs.