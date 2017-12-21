New Zealand Rugby are set to profit from a record NZ$367 million payout from World Rugby because of the decision to stage the 2023 World Cup in France.

The Telegraph reported 10 tier-one countries were expected to get a share of the payout, at around NZ$37 million each.

Despite World Rugby suggesting South Africa host the tournament, France was given the nod and it was revealed they had promised the highest financial return of £350m (NZ$671.3m) to the sport's governing body.

The Telegraph reported the breakdown of projected returns to the individual unions "showed why the French bid proved so attractive".

"That sounds like a lot of money for the tier-one market but they generate 95 per cent of the revenues in a World Cup," Brett Gosper, World Rugby chief executive, said.

The remainder of the money was set to be invested into tier-two and tier-three countries and to develop the game in untapped markets such as Germany, Brazil, China, India and the USA.

Ireland was knocked out of the equation to host the tournament early in the voting, and France beat out South Africa by a margin of 24-15 in the second round.

While New Zealand Rugby voted for South Africa both times, they will now profit handsomely from the decision to host the tournament in the European nation.